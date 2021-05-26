Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 44 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
