Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munising, MI

Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Munising Post
Munising Post
 17 days ago

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBt693e00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 44 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
5
Followers
66
Post
418
Views
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Munising, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Cloudy forecast for Munising? Jump on it!

(MUNISING, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Munising Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Get weather-ready — Munising’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munising: Wednesday, May 19: Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Munising weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munising: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;
Alger County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Dickinson; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty south winds as high as 15 to 20 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions and a lack of recent rainfall will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across parts of central and eastern Upper Michigan. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.