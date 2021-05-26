Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinedale, WY

Wednesday rain in Pinedale: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Pinedale News Alert
Pinedale News Alert
 17 days ago

(PINEDALE, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pinedale Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinedale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBt66PT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain and snow showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale, WY
6
Followers
62
Post
674
Views
ABOUT

With Pinedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinedale, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Night Time#Outdoor Activities#Sunbreak#Pinedale Wednesday#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Things#Drippy Day#Money#Bookkeeping#Forums#Planning#Theater#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Streaming#Retirement Savings#Household Tasks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pinedale, WYPosted by
Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(PINEDALE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pinedale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pinedale, WYPosted by
Pinedale News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Pinedale

(PINEDALE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pinedale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pinedale, WYPosted by
Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pinedale: Sunday, May 16: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eden to 19 miles southeast of Rock Springs. Movement was east at 5 to 10 mph. Pea size hail and torrential rainfall will be possible with these storms. These storms could impact the Rock Springs and Green River areas. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 86 and 113.
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM MDT At 945 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Viva Naughton, or 13 miles northwest of Kemmerer, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Viva Naughton around 1005 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Kemmerer Municipal Airport.