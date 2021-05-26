Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 17 days ago

CHARLESTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBt5xYk00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Charleston News Beat

Charleston News Beat

Charleston, MS
33
Followers
61
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charleston, MSPosted by
Charleston News Beat

Charleston is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CHARLESTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Charleston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.