Daily Weather Forecast For Charleston
CHARLESTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.