‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Wins for Eighth Time: Looking Back at All Eight of His Victors

Viewers of “The Voice” crowned Cam Anthony the Season 20 champ during Tuesday’s finale, marking Blake Shelton’s eighth win. Although Anthony and Shelton seemed like an unlikely pair, it proved successful.

Fans seem to love watching Shelton as a coach, considering that seven of his singers have gone on to win. Shelton’s experience as a winning coach began with a three-season winning streak with Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, and Danielle Bradbery.

Shelton’s three consecutive wins made the country singer a well-respected coach on the show, his mentees. He also coached Craig Wayne Boyd— who won season seven. Over the years, Shelton had three more victors: Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, and Todd Tilghman.

Blake Shelton’s Past Winners From ‘The Voice’

Season 2: Jermaine Paul

Shelton’s mentee, Jermaine Paul, was crowned winner of the second season of “The Voice.” Before “The Voice,” he was co-nominated at the 48th Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

In 2012, he auditioned for “The Voice,” singing “Complicated” from Avril Lavigne. Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green turned their chairs, with Paul choosing a spot on Team Blake.

Season 3: Cassadee Pope

Florida country singer Cassadee Pope became the first female winner of “The Voice” in season three at 28-years-old. She was coached by none other than the previous year’s champion: Blake Shelton.

In the third live round, she performed “Over You,” co-written by Shelton. At the time, the song reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart. Following her win, she released an album compiling her performances on “The Voice” entitled The Complete Season 3 Collection. The album reached No. 1 on the Heatseekers and sold 11,000 copies and 8,000 more copies in the following week.

Season 4: Danielle Bradberry

Season four of “The Voice” saw the first change in the show’s coaching lineup. The show replaced Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green with R&B singer Usher and Latin pop star Shakira. Although, this change in coaches wouldn’t stop Shelton from receiving his third consecutive victory. Danielle Bradbery, a country singer from Houston, TX, won the season four title. His win also made the 16-year-old the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd

The seventh season saw two new additions to the coaches’ table: Pharrell Gwen Stefani. Still, it wouldn’t stop Shelton from claiming yet another win. He claimed his fourth win in six years, thanks to Texas country singer Craig Wayne Boyd.

Season 11: Jason Sundance Head

At the beginning of the eleventh season, two new coaches entered the mix. Soul singer Alicia Keys and pop icon Miley Cyrus became new additions to the judges’ panel. Again, Shelton would take home the crown. Team Blake emerged victorious for the first time since season seven, ending a four-season drought with Jason Sundance Head. The Season 11 champ had previously appeared on Season 6 of “American Idol.”

Season 13: Chloe Kohanksi

Season 13 featured veteran coaches Adam Levine and Shelton, Cyrus, and first-time coach Jennifer Hudson. After facing elimination in the earlier rounds, Cyrus dropped Chloe Kohanski but was given offers from Shelton and Hudson. Kohanski picked Team Shelton, and with that, he checked off another win.

Season 18: Todd Tilghman

Season 18 saw Stefani out and Nick Jonas replacing her alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Shelton. With the first five-artist finale, the 2020 season of the show was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. As a result, the live shows turning into virtual performances. Mississippi native Todd Tilghman took home the win, marking Shelton’s seventh victory as a coach. Tilghman was also the oldest winner in the show’s history, with Tilghman 42-years-old at the time.