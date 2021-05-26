Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Wins for Eighth Time: Looking Back at All Eight of His Victors

By Emily Morgan
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkjKX_0aBt5pUw00

Viewers of “The Voice” crowned Cam Anthony the Season 20 champ during Tuesday’s finale, marking Blake Shelton’s eighth win. Although Anthony and Shelton seemed like an unlikely pair, it proved successful.

Fans seem to love watching Shelton as a coach, considering that seven of his singers have gone on to win. Shelton’s experience as a winning coach began with a three-season winning streak with Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, and Danielle Bradbery.

Shelton’s three consecutive wins made the country singer a well-respected coach on the show, his mentees. He also coached Craig Wayne Boyd— who won season seven. Over the years, Shelton had three more victors: Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, and Todd Tilghman.

Blake Shelton’s Past Winners From ‘The Voice’

Season 2: Jermaine Paul

Shelton’s mentee, Jermaine Paul, was crowned winner of the second season of “The Voice.” Before “The Voice,” he was co-nominated at the 48th Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

In 2012, he auditioned for “The Voice,” singing “Complicated” from Avril Lavigne. Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green turned their chairs, with Paul choosing a spot on Team Blake.

Season 3: Cassadee Pope

Florida country singer Cassadee Pope became the first female winner of “The Voice” in season three at 28-years-old. She was coached by none other than the previous year’s champion: Blake Shelton.

In the third live round, she performed “Over You,” co-written by Shelton. At the time, the song reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart. Following her win, she released an album compiling her performances on “The Voice” entitled The Complete Season 3 Collection. The album reached No. 1 on the Heatseekers and sold 11,000 copies and 8,000 more copies in the following week.

Season 4: Danielle Bradberry

Season four of “The Voice” saw the first change in the show’s coaching lineup. The show replaced Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green with R&B singer Usher and Latin pop star Shakira. Although, this change in coaches wouldn’t stop Shelton from receiving his third consecutive victory. Danielle Bradbery, a country singer from Houston, TX, won the season four title. His win also made the 16-year-old the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd

The seventh season saw two new additions to the coaches’ table: Pharrell Gwen Stefani. Still, it wouldn’t stop Shelton from claiming yet another win. He claimed his fourth win in six years, thanks to Texas country singer Craig Wayne Boyd.

Season 11: Jason Sundance Head

At the beginning of the eleventh season, two new coaches entered the mix. Soul singer Alicia Keys and pop icon Miley Cyrus became new additions to the judges’ panel. Again, Shelton would take home the crown. Team Blake emerged victorious for the first time since season seven, ending a four-season drought with Jason Sundance Head. The Season 11 champ had previously appeared on Season 6 of “American Idol.”

Season 13: Chloe Kohanksi

Season 13 featured veteran coaches Adam Levine and Shelton, Cyrus, and first-time coach Jennifer Hudson. After facing elimination in the earlier rounds, Cyrus dropped Chloe Kohanski but was given offers from Shelton and Hudson. Kohanski picked Team Shelton, and with that, he checked off another win.

Season 18: Todd Tilghman

Season 18 saw Stefani out and Nick Jonas replacing her alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Shelton. With the first five-artist finale, the 2020 season of the show was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. As a result, the live shows turning into virtual performances. Mississippi native Todd Tilghman took home the win, marking Shelton’s seventh victory as a coach. Tilghman was also the oldest winner in the show’s history, with Tilghman 42-years-old at the time.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Tilghman
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Shakira
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
John Legend
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Danielle Bradbery
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Wayne
Person
Craig Wayne Boyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victors#Paul Singer#Christina Wayne#Itunes#Winner#Vocals#Houston#Country Singer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Contestant Kenzie Wheeler Lands Top Nine Spot With Amazing Cover of Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Red Dirt Road’

The Voice is heading towards its final episodes, and country singing contestant Kenzie Wheeler is still in the running after his rendition of Brooks & Dunn’s Red Dirt Road. Kenzie’s deep, classic voice resonatedincredibly well. The judges were absolutely thrilled with his performance, and he’s been a favorite to win for quite a while. Kenzie earned a four-chair turn from the judges, which is a huge honor on The Voice. During Wheeler’s audition, Blake Shelton received a block from Kelly Clarkson, who ultimately became the singer’s coach.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Hilariously Calls Out Elon Musk to Help Him With Internet Problems, Could Be ‘Deal Breaker’ with Fiancé Gwen Stefani

Country star Blake Shelton needs help ahead of his wedding to pop star Gwen Stefani, so he’s turning to an unlikely source: Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief designer Elon Musk. “Dear @elonmusk & @SpaceX…,” Shelton tweeted Saturday. “My name is Blake & I will soon be getting married. I live in Oklahoma located specifically ‘In the middle of no where’ & I’m afraid when my fiancé, Gwen, realizes that I have ZERO internet it could be a deal breaker!”
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

Who Will Win The Voice Season 20? Here Is Our Prediction!

Blake Shelton is already the winningest coach on The Voice with seven wins to his credit and it’s looking as if he will walk away with number eight in season 20, thanks to Cam Anthony. For his Blind Audition, Cam performed Sam Smith‘s “Lay Me Down.” The 19-year-old from Philadelphia...
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Rachel Mac: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Standout On ‘The Voice’

Rachel Mac is a frontrunner of ‘The Voice’ season 20. As the show nears the finals, here are 5 key things to know about this 15-year-old star. The competition is heating up on The Voice, and Rachel Mac is one of season 20’s undeniable standouts. The singer is just 15 years old and has consistently wowed the coaches ever since her blind audition. Rachel will take the stage again in hopes of making it to the season 20 finale.
Beauty & Fashionlincolnnewsnow.com

Blake Shelton "resented" touring

Blake Shelton began to resent his touring schedule when it became non-stop. The 44-year-old country singer has admitted that the volume of concerts he was playing became "too much" for him because he never had a day off. Speaking on 'Apple Music Country', he said: “I was touring full-time, or...
NFLcountry1025.com

Why Blake Shelton Slashed His Touring Time

Right around the time Blake Shelton became a country superstar in 2012, his touring life and his TV show life (The Voice), were starting to take their toll. As a big star in country music, the touring gets intense. He recently told Apple, “I was touring full time, or as much as I could, and it became too much, it was too much for me personally. I mean, there was never a day off, it was just crazy, and I started resenting touring a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is the point, what are we doing? I’m not enjoying it anymore.'”
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Blake Shelton Flushed A Bag Of Weed At McDonalds

In the early days of being on the road, Blake Shelton says he flushed weed down the toilet at a McDonalds in Birmingham. In an interview posted on Taste of Country, he said he did it because he thought he was going to jail. He was at the restaurant for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hosted an "Okie vs Cali" Beer Showdown

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are an unlikely match in more ways than one. Gwen Stefani rules the worlds of fashion and punk rock, while Blake Shelton is a country music icon. Not to mention, their home states couldn't be more different. For Memorial Day weekend, the couple capitalized on their differences and had a beer tasting competition pitting their home states against one another.
Celebrities94.1 Duke FM

Blake Shelton will interview himself on TikTok’s Headstream to celebrate Body Language’s release day

Blake Shelton’s 12th studio project, Body Language, arrives on May 21, and the country star will celebrate its release with an interview unlike any he’s done before. That’s because the interviewer will be none other than Blake himself. The singer will be a guest on TikTok’s Headstream, an interactive livestream that launched on the platform early this year, which features an artist as both host and guest as fans listen in and engage with a live chat.
NFL1027coyotecountry.com

Blake Shelton Checks Out His Newly Grown Corn, Sings To It

Blake Shelton is back on his farm in Oklahoma and drove his “buggy” out to check out the newly grown corn on his property. Blake posted a video to Instagram: in it, he parked his utility vehicle near the corn saying, “Okay, drove the buggy out here. Look at that, looking pretty good.” He then sings, “corn in the truck, corn in the field, corn in the bottom of a moonshine still.”
NFLwkml.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
MusicPosted by
WNAW

Blake Shelton Announces Only New England Concert Date

One of Country Music’s biggest stars Blake Shelton announced that he will perform his only New England date booked so far this year at Mohegan Sun on Friday, October 22nd. Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at 10am through Ticketmaster. Tix range in price from $129 to $189.
CelebritiesCMT

Blake Shelton Shares Why He Scaled Back on Touring

Blake Shelton is gearing up to hit the road again this year–following more than a year without touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic–as he revives his Friends and Heroes Tour for 2021. However, the trek’s 17 tour dates, which begin in August, are far from the lengthy tour outings Shelton did earlier in his career.
Philadelphia, PAtmpresale.com

Blake Shelton in Philadelphia, PA – presale code

The Blake Shelton pre-sale passcode is now available!! This official Blake Shelton presale is for the 2021 tour and gives immediate access to Blake Shelton tickets for a short time. Your access to this Blake Shelton presale is immediate once you have joined.. You might never have another chance to...
Duluth, GAtmpresale.com

Blake Shelton in Duluth, GA – presale password

WiseGuys has the Blake Shelton presale code: When the Blake Shelton pre-sale starts, everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to get great seats before the general public. You might never have another opportunity to see Blake Shelton’s performance in Duluth!. Here is what we know about the...
Atlanta, GAnewcountry1015.com

NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE’S “BLAKE SHELTON WINNING WEEKEND” CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station WKHX (“Station”), owned and operated by Atlanta Radio, LLC, 780 Johnson Ferry Rd Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.newcountry1015.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.