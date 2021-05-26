Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

Weather Forecast For Bedford

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 17 days ago

BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aBt5lDG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
19
Followers
65
Post
470
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Patchy Fog#Nws Data#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BEDFORD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bedford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Live events coming up in Bedford

1. Choices for a Successful Marriage; 2. 2021 Customer Appreciation 3 Day Event; 3. Country Corner Store in Sligo, Kentucky; 4. Handcrafted and Homespun Market - 2021; 5. Beef Quality & Care Assurance Certification;
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Get weather-ready — Bedford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bedford: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.