Weather Forecast For Bedford
BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.