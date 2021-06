One of the first things that injury victims should do after a car crash is try to determine whose fault the accident was. In most cases, rear-end accidents are the fault of the vehicle whose front end collided with the other vehicle’s back end. For example, a collision could take place if the driver of the rear vehicle fails to notice that the vehicle in front is slowing down. However, total fault is not always assigned to one person. In some cases, the driver in front can be partially at fault for the accident. For example, perhaps the driver in the above situation was slowing down to turn, but they did not have their turn signal on. They could then be found partially responsible for the collision accident.