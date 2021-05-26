Falls City Daily Weather Forecast

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 17 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



