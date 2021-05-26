Falls City Daily Weather Forecast
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.