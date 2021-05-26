Cancel
Falls City, NE

Falls City Daily Weather Forecast

Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 17 days ago

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aBt5ZZQ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Falls City, NE
With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

