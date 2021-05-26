Cancel
Celebrities

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Days as Show’s Producer Helped Create ‘Celebrity’ Version of Show

By Thad Mitchell
 17 days ago
During his extensive run as host of the ever-popular game show Jeopardy! Alex Trebek was a true titan of the entertainment industry. For 37 years, Trebek oversaw the game of Jeopardy! from behind his host lectern. With intellect, skill and charm in spades, Trebek was a driving force behind making Jeopardy! one of the top-rated game shows of all time. While he saw thousands upon thousands of contestants come and go while he remained by his podium. He was a true legend in the eyes of contestants, fans and others. Despite his status as an all-time great, Trebek kept a humble and selfless personality that others respected deeply. He was big on helping others and during his time as a producer, came up with a way to benefit numerous charities with “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

