COVID-19 origin: Fresh credence to Wuhan lab-leak theory

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Vishu AdhanaNew Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Eighteen months since China reported the first patient with Covid-19 like symptoms, the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread like wildfire over the world claiming the lives of over 35 lakh people and infecting over 16.8 crore in more than 180 countries. Moreover,...

Sciencegranthshala.com

Doctor criticises Jon Stewart for backing Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

“They’re Putting Its Entertainment Value Above Reality”. A doctor has denounced Jon Stewart’s comments about a theory claiming that COVID-19 began in an accidental laboratory leak. READ MORE: ‘Irresistible’ Review: Satirical Comedy Drama Sees Jon Stewart in His Old Moves. Stewart gives his comment on Stephen Colbert’s comment late Show...
POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on the Covid lab-leak theory: act on what we know

When something goes terribly wrong, it is human instinct to look for the human hand – perhaps to reassure ourselves that life is not wholly beyond our control. As the flu pandemic reached the US just over a century ago, some blamed German agents. So it wasn’t surprising when people claimed that coronavirus had leaked from – or was even manufactured in – a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Nor was it surprising when Donald Trump and his allies promoted the story as they sought to pass the buck for the mounting death toll in the US and embellish the then president’s China-hawk credentials.
Worldnordot.app

G7 leaders call for fresh probe into origin of Covid-19 pandemic

G7 leaders called for a new investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to their final communique, a move likely to draw the ire of China. "We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China," the document said.
POTUSThe Guardian

Though it is newly respectable, the Wuhan lab theory remains fanciful

In the storm of disinformation since the emergence of Covid-19, the assertion that the virus is human-created has lingered on the fringes. This outlandish conjecture, once confined to conspiracy theorists, has undergone a renaissance after Joe Biden’s insistence that scientists should investigate the possible lab origins of Covid. From Vanity Fair to the Washington Post, the theory has been given a veneer of respectability.
Sciencekeralakaumudi.com

Circumstantial evidence points at possible Wuhan lab leak, says Indian scientist on origin of Covid-19

​​​​​NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing probe and research into the origins of Covid-19, Indian scientist Monali Rahalkar seems more inclined to believe that the virus was not natural and there was an accidental leak from a Wuhan laboratory as she says circumstantial evidence towards it. China may have attempted to cover it up, says the microbiologist. Rahalkar, scientist D (Bioenergy group) Agharkar Research Institute, and her husband Dr Rahul Bahulikar, a senior scientist at BAIF Research and Development Centre, have conducted several studies on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2. In October last year, they authored a research paper titled ‘Lethal Pneumonia Cases in Mojiang Miners (2012) and the Mineshaft Could Provide Important Clues to the Origin of SARS-CoV-2’.
ScienceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Nobel laureate backs off from 'smoking gun' claim on COVID lab-leak theory

For those concerned with the origins of the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic, a few words from Nobel laureate David Baltimore seemed to settle the debate, decisively in favor of the theory that the virus was man-made before it escaped from a Chinese laboratory. A feature of the virus' genome...
Sciencenhpbs.org

Why Expert Jamie Metzl Thinks COVID-19 Was Likely a Lab Leak

Jamie Metzl is an adviser to the WHO’s committee on human genome editing and was among the first to argue the virus likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Once widely dismissed, the theory is now gaining traction. To unpack it all, Metzl speaks with Hari Sreenivasan. Airing: 06/11/21. Rating:...
Sciencenewswars.com

British head of science-funding body Wellcome Trust is accused of a ‘chilling’ bid to stifle debate on Wuhan lab leak theory

Shortly before the pandemic, Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the globally respected Wellcome Trust, delivered a speech offering his prescription for protection of public health: it required good leadership, free-thinking scientists and universal trust in their work. The director of the world’s biggest philanthropic science funding body said he had...
POTUSNPR

Did COVID-19 Leak From A Lab? A Reporter Investigates — And Finds Roadblocks

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. In order to prevent another disaster pandemic, it would be helpful to know with greater certainty how this one started. Many of us assumed that was a settled issue. The virus jumped from an animal to a human, and it spread. The theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, seemed to have been dismissed as an explanation advocated by Trump and his allies to blame China for what Trump liked to call the China virus. But last month, President Biden announced he asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to examine whether COVID-19 emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. Answering that question is also one of the goals of the COVID Commission Planning Group, a nonpartisan group directed by Philip Zelikow, who also directed the 9/11 Commission.
Public Healthalethonews.com

They Denied A Lab Leak At Wuhan. They Are Wrong About Other Things.

After months of denial, the U.S. government has acknowledged that the COVID-19 catastrophe may indeed have originated in a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. We are now allowed to talk about what until May 13 was a debunked conspiracy theory. Like many facets of the pandemic of our age, Wuhan was censored with the dreaded “disinformation” label, on Facebook and just about everywhere else. Not anymore.
Sciencethedailybell.com

Wuhan Lab Leak Theory: Why is this even a controversial statement?

Several studies had already been published suggesting that excess sugar consumption was a major cause of coronary heart disease. This was a problem for the Sugar Research Foundation— an industry group dedicated to promoting the consumption of sugar. The organization decided to fund its own ‘studies’ meant to discredit all...
POTUSNew York Post

Media allowed itself to be duped by one man on COVID-19

The more we learn about Peter Daszak, one of the main villains of the COVID epidemic, the worse it gets. Daszak is president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nongovernmental organization mostly funded by the US government. EcoHealth passed some of that money on to the lab in Wuhan, China. It was...