Daily Weather Forecast For Wolf Point
WOLF POINT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.