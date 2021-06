More than half of a subset of senior care and living operators could eventually mandate staff COVID-19 vaccinations, according to results of a new Ziegler CFO Hotline poll. With 10% of providers polled already mandating current staff or only new-hire vaccinations, 12% of the remainder said they were “highly likely” and 37% said they were “somewhat likely” to make them mandatory. There was no timeline mentioned for when the mandates might be put in place, though many workplace experts have focused on the as yet unspecified dates when vaccines shed their Experimental Use Authorization labels.