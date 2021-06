Arrange the nameplate. Adjust the chair. Put the computer where you'd like it. Do all the things necessary to make the desk your own. Comfortable? OK, now fix a team. Your mission is to take on the role of general manager with one of the 15 franchises that didn't make the ongoing NHL playoffs—plus the expansion Seattle Kraken—and start off by making the move that's got to be made to ensure you won't once again find yourself in a playoff-less position this time next spring.