Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell, KS

Wednesday set for rain in Russell — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 17 days ago

(RUSSELL, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Russell Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBt57BZ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russell Updates

Russell Updates

Russell, KS
7
Followers
68
Post
511
Views
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Fun Things#Russell Wednesday#Rain#Ks#Grey#Retirement Savings#Nws Data#Liftoff#Inspiration#Attractions#Household Tasks#Money#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Russell, KSPosted by
Russell Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Russell

(RUSSELL, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Russell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Russell, KSPosted by
Russell Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(RUSSELL, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Russell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Russell, KSPosted by
Russell Updates

Jump on Russell’s rainy forecast today

(RUSSELL, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Russell Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Russell, KSPosted by
Russell Updates

Get weather-ready — Russell’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Russell: Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Southwestern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall near Wilson...moving west at 5 mph. wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Wilson, Kanopolis, Holyrood, Dorrance, Lorraine, Bunker Hill, Wilson State Park, Ellsworth Airport and Wilson Lake.
Russell County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Monday. * At 213 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain fell overnight. Runoff from this rainfall has resulted in rises on downstream creeks. Additional thunderstorm development is expected near the warned area through the evening and overnight which would add to any ongoing flooding concerns. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucas, Luray, Paradise, Waldo and Wilson Lake.