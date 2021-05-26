Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

British Land targets distributors as new retail park clients after rough year

By Aby Jose Koilparambil
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j38Cq_0aBt53ef00

(Reuters) - UK property group British Land has begun marketing space in its coronavirus-hit retail parks to logistics companies whose “last mile” businesses in delivering purchases to consumers have boomed in the past year’s lockdowns.

The UK company on Wednesday was the latest big commercial landlord to announce big writedowns in the value of the shops and offices it owns, slashing more than 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion) off the value of its overall portfolio.

But it has spent some 200 million pounds on buying retail parks recently and is targetting more deals, judging the open air locations, often anchored by supermarkets, as a better bet going forward.

Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter told a conference call on the results that the company was targetting “last mile” logistics companies for the parks.

“We are talking with third-party logistic providers to take space in our own parks,” said Carter in a call after British Land reported an annual loss.

“The development focus of urban logistics business is complementary. Our feel is that rental growth in urban logistics is strong,” he added.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Land#Supermarkets#Uk#Retail Companies#Retail Business#Growth Companies#Business Growth#Retail Parks#Logistics Companies#Urban Logistics Business#Businesses#Company#Rental Growth#Uk#Purchases#Space#Open Air#Chief Executive Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyBBC

UK economy grows in April as shops reopen

The UK economy grew 2.3% in April, its fastest monthly growth since July last year. Shoppers spent more on the High Street as non-essential shops reopened, and people bought more cars and caravans. There was also more spending in pubs, cafes and restaurants as restrictions eased the Office for National...
kamcity.com

Selfridges Put Up For Sale With Price Tag Of £4bn

Upmarket department store Selfridges has been put up for sale, with its owners looking for around £4bn having received an initial approach from a potential buyer. The retailer was acquired by the Weston family for £598m in 2003. It has since expanded beyond its flagship on London’s Oxford Street to several stores across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.
TravelTravel Weekly

UK ‘bucks downturn in travel mergers and venture financing’

The volume of mergers & acquisitions and venture financing in the global travel and tourism sector fell in May, marking a second month of decline after a rally in March. However, the UK was one of a number of markets that bucked the trend. Research by analyst GlobalData reported that...
Businessfashionunited.com

Selfridges owners could sell the business for 4 billion pounds

Department store group Selfridges is reportedly considering selling the business for 4 billion pounds. Various reports revealed the Weston family has consulted advisers from Credit Suisse to explore the potential sale after receiving an unsolicited bid. The sale of Selfridges would include branches located in Manchester and Birmingham along with...
Economyirei.com

European elderly care property investment market remains buoyant

The European elderly care property investment market remained buoyant despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 as investors remained confident in the long-term opportunities presented by the elderly care market, with €7.2 billion ($8.7 billion) of transactions in 2020, according to research from global property adviser Knight Frank. This comes as...
hypebeast.com

Selfridges Expected To Be on Sale for $5.7 Billion USD

Selfridges & Co., arguably the U.K.’s largest department store, has reportedly been approached by a potential buyer to potentially purchase the retailer for $5.66 billion USD ($4 billion GBP). The Weston family has supposedly asked Credit Suisse to advise the group on the future of the business, which includes its...
BusinessMetro International

Signa Sports agrees to $3.2 billion SPAC deal, to buy Wiggle bicycle store

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Signa Sports United, owned by Austrian investor Rene Benko, has agreed to a U.S. listing through a blank-check merger that values the online sports goods retailer at $3.2 billion, the company said on Friday. The deal will raise $645 million for Signa Sports United, with $345 million...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

Summer Start for Major New Kingsway Development

Work on a major new high-tech office development that will provide space for 600 jobs is set to begin in Swansea city centre this summer. Swansea Council’s Cabinet has agreed to commit funding to the scheme, which is planned for the former Oceana nightclub site at 71/72 The Kingsway. Worth...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Asda's sales growth accelerates under new ownership

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda, bought by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital from Walmart in February, said on Thursday underlying sales growth accelerated in its latest quarter. The group said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 7.3% year-on-year in its first quarter to March...
Video Gamesblooloop.com

DOF Robotics looks for new distributors

DOF Robotics, a producer of dynamic simulation platforms, has announced that it is on the hunt for new global distributors for its amusement products. The Turkey-based company creates leading VR and AR solutions, motion simulators and VR games. “We are very excited to work with strong distribution partners that can...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Rritual Superfoods Surpasses Full Year 2021 USA Retail Distribution Targets

Company Leadership Revising Targets to Spur Accelerated Growth Trajectory and Timeline , Aiming for 6000 Stores & 20,000 Points of Distribution. VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual"or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is excited to announce that the Company has surpassed its retail distribution targets for the end of 2021, exceeding 2400 retail locations and 10,000 points of distribution within the first half of the year.
Small Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

After sharing restaurants’ pain, distributors strive for a smoother alliance

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. At McDonald’s, some technologies fly while others crawl. Dynamic Yield was implemented quickly but its results haven’t lived up to massive expectations, while labor-saving efforts are “not ready for prime...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Sezzle, Target Sign 3-Year Contract For Retailer's Use Of BNPL Product

FinTech Sezzle has landed a three-year deal to provide its interest-free installment product to Target customers, Sezzle announced in a press release Wednesday (June 2). “Under the agreement, Sezzle’s product will be used in-store and across Target’s digital platforms, providing guests access to interest-free payment plans for purchases made at Target,” the release stated.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Silicon Catalyst Targets British Innovation With UK Launch

LONDON (Reuters) - Silicon Catalyst, an incubator of startup companies, has chosen Britain as the site of its first European operation, saying it hoped to capitalise on the UK's record of innovation. SiliconCatalyst.UK will help semiconductor hardware start-ups accelerate ideas through prototype and production stages by providing advice, support, and...
Businesskitco.com

Mexican retailer and bank Coppel lands $2 billion loan

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer and lender Coppel said on Tuesday it has obtained a $2 billion loan backed by four major banks that it will use mainly for refinancing. The syndicated 40 billion peso loan made by banks BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank, is the largest...
Retailkfgo.com

British retail faces “tsunami of closures” without rent help

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s retail sector will endure a “tsunami of closures” if the government does not extend a moratorium on aggressive debt enforcement, industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said on Sunday. Citing survey data it said two thirds of British retailers have been told by landlords...
kamcity.com

Henkel Sells Two Brands As Part Of Portfolio Reshaping

Henkel has completed the sale of two of its brands, Right Guard and Dry Idea, to Thriving Brands LLC for an undisclosed amount. Both brands are mainly focused on the North American and UK markets. The transaction is part of a strategy announced last year by the German firm to...