The No. 1 seed Utah Jazz take aim at their sixth consecutive postseason victory when they host the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their Western Conference second-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night. The Jazz, who are listed second in the NBA futures odds to win it all at +325, were 31-5 on their home floor during the regular season and played before a capacity crowd of 18,000 for the first time in 15 months in Tuesday’s come-from-behind victory in the series opener. Los Angeles erased a 2-0 series deficit vs. Dallas in the opening round by winning four of the final five games but came up one possession short in Tuesday’s 112-109 setback.