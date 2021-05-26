Wednesday set for clouds in Blanco - 3 ways to make the most of it

(BLANCO, TX.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Blanco, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blanco:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.