Indian River County, FL

Indian River County School District officially makes masks optional

wflx.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian River County School District has made it official. Masks will be optional for summer school and the fall. Superintendent Dr. David Moore said feedback from families shows more than 80% of them are comfortable returning to a mask-optional environment next school year. He said a significant number of employees also said they are comfortable with that atmosphere.

www.wflx.com
