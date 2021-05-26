4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrollton

CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 52 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly Cloudy High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



