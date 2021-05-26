Cancel
Carrollton, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrollton

Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 17 days ago

CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBt4Zbd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrollton, MO
With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CARROLLTON, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Carrollton Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Get weather-ready — Carrollton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carrollton: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From late tonight to Tuesday afternoon. * At 6:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 16.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 7pm 7pm 7pm Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 11.1 Sun 6pm 12.0 15.5 10.2