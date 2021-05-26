4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrollton
CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
