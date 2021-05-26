Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion
Amazon is acquiring storied Hollywood studio MGM in a deal worth $8.45 billion in a bid to bolster its streaming catalog. The takeover hands it the rights to an eye-watering pool of crowdpleasers including James Bond, Rocky and Robocop. MGM also owns The Hobbit franchise, which should sit nicely alongside Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series for Prime Video. On the TV side, the studio's output includes recent hits such as The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, along with all things under its Epix TV network.www.engadget.com