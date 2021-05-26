Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

By S. Shah
Engadget
 17 days ago

Amazon is acquiring storied Hollywood studio MGM in a deal worth $8.45 billion in a bid to bolster its streaming catalog. The takeover hands it the rights to an eye-watering pool of crowdpleasers including James Bond, Rocky and Robocop. MGM also owns The Hobbit franchise, which should sit nicely alongside Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series for Prime Video. On the TV side, the studio's output includes recent hits such as The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, along with all things under its Epix TV network.

www.engadget.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#21st Century Fox#Disney Movies#Tv Deals#Netflix Inc#Crowdpleasers#Hobbit#The Handmaid S Tale#Epix Tv#Whole Foods#Hulu#Hbo Max#Big Tech#Coming2america#Borat#Hollywood Studio Mgm#Hollywood Takeovers#Sports Deals#Streaming#Cinemas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Travelallears.net

NEWS: Universal Studios Hollywood Updates Its Face Mask Policy

Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will both finally be welcoming back out-of-state guests to the parks once again. When we visited Universal Studios Hollywood recently, we saw various health and safety precautions put in place. And, now there’s another update for guests who plan on returning to the park soon!
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

Blue Origin auctions New Shepard ride with Jeff Bezos for $28 million

Blue Origin’s month-long auction for a trip to the edge of space with its billionaire founder Jeff Bezos ended on Saturday with a closing price of $28 million. The flight aboard New Shepard, slated for July 20th, will mark the company’s first mission flying humans, in which the winning bidder will bask in a few minutes of microgravity with Bezos, his brother Mark, and one other passenger before returning back to land.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.
BusinessWestport News

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
Businessphoenixherald.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Etsy

E-commerce has been one of the defining trends of the last decade, and marketplaces like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) have benefited greatly as sales have shifted online. Not surprisingly, that's translated into big gains for investors, with shares of Amazon and Etsy up 100% and 445%, respectively, in the last three years.
Entertainmentnewsverses.com

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens With Growth

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH) will welcome friends again beginning on June 26, 2021. When guests return, they may discover a new, expanded expertise—and they’ll discover the modifications from the second they enter the brand new Welcome Heart, the gateway to movie-making magic. The studio tour in Los Angeles...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Skyfall writer expresses concern for Bond over Amazon’s MGM deal

Following the news that Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, Skyfall and Spectre co-writer John Logan has been voicing his concerns about what the deal might mean for the evergreen spy series. In an essay written for The New...
Retailkiss951.com

Universal Studios Hollywood Is Going On A Mega Hiring Spree

If you want to work in Hollywood, here’s your chance. Universal Studios Hollywood has more than two-thousand new job openings. Yesterday, theme park officials announced they’re looking to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal, and professional positions. Basically, whatever job you’re looking for, they have open. The categories include guest relations, park...
Businessprweek.com

How Amazon should respond to scrutiny over MGM acquisition

SEATTLE: For Amazon’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to pass antitrust review, Amazon will need to demonstrate that a strong, competitive landscape -- with companies such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Comcast and Paramount -- will continue to exist for streaming entertainment, according PR experts. If the $8.45 billion deal goes through, it...
Electronicsloudersound.com

Amazon Echo Studio review

Genuinely impressive sound married to a vast collection of HD music is a winning combination. If Amazon were to add a few more colours to the range, the Echo Studio could dominate the mid-range speaker market. Assuming it takes you 10 minutes to read this review, Jeff Bezos will have...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Holds a Huge Piece of History!

It’s incredible to think that this year marks Walt Disney World’s 50th! To think Walt Disney was tracking through the swamps in Florida with an even bigger dream than Disneyland and created a world that is now filled with four Disney theme parks, two water parks, a shopping district, and over 30 Disney Resorts!