Burlington, CO

Wednesday rain in Burlington: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Burlington Times
 17 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Burlington Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burlington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBt4G5400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burlington, CO
