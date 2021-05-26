Cancel
Estill, SC

Estill Weather Forecast

 17 days ago

ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aBt4FCL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

