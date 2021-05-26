A cloudy Wednesday in Hebbronville today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HEBBRONVILLE, TX.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Hebbronville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hebbronville:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 96 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.