Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cozad, NE

Cozad Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 17 days ago

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBt42o900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad, NE
8
Followers
61
Post
808
Views
ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cozad, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Cozad Weather Forecast#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cozad, NEPosted by
Cozad Dispatch

Sunday has sun for Cozad — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COZAD, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cozad. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dawson County, NEruralradio.com

Flood advisory for central Dawson County

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a. Central Dawson County in south central Nebraska…. At 1057 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the. advisory area due to recent thunderstorms. Minor flooding is. already occurring. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. There could be some...