Battle Mountain, NV

Battle Mountain Weather Forecast

Battle Mountain News Alert
 17 days ago

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBt3uq900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

