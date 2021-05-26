Alderson Weather Forecast

ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.