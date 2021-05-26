Alderson Weather Forecast
ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
