Grangeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain during night High 74 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



