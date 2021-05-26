Grangeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
