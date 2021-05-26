Cancel
Grangeville, ID

Grangeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grangeville Journal
 17 days ago

GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aBt3s4h00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

