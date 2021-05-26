Cancel
Nocona, TX

Rainy forecast for Nocona? Jump on it!

Nocona Post
 17 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Nocona Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nocona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBt3rBy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

