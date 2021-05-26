Weather Forecast For Newberry

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 64 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 51 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 60 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.