Newberry, MI

Weather Forecast For Newberry

Newberry Dispatch
 17 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 64 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Newberry, MI
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Newberry, MI
