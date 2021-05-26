Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Newcastle Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 17 days ago

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBt3pQW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

