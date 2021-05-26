Newcastle Weather Forecast
NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
