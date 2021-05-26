Piedmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
