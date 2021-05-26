Piedmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



