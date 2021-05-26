Cancel
Piedmont, MO

Piedmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Piedmont Times
 17 days ago

PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBt3on100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Piedmont Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Piedmont, MOPosted by
Piedmont Times

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Piedmont

(PIEDMONT, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Piedmont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.