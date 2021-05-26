Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Orange Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Orange Grove Post
 17 days ago

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08golT_0aBt3m1Z00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 938 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Clegg, or 20 miles southwest of George West, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Rancho De La Parita and Annarose around 955 AM CDT. Midway around 1010 AM CDT. Westdale around 1015 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 666. US Highway 59 between mile markers 738 and 750. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1135 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Diego, Midway, Tecalote and Rancho De La Parita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Westdale around 810 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred around 820 PM CDT. Alfred-South La Paloma and Sandia around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nueces County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH