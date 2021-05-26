Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

A rainy Wednesday in Cle Elum — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Cle Elum Times
(CLE ELUM, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cle Elum Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBt3l8q00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cle Elum, WA
With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Cle Elum, WA
