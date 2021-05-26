Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, KS

Wednesday rain in Goodland: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 17 days ago

(GOODLAND, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Goodland Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Goodland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aBt3kG700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
5
Followers
64
Post
460
Views
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Fun Things#Goodland Wednesday#Rain#Ks#The Sun#Inspiration#Liftoff#Nws Data#Money#Retirement Savings#Cloud#Bookkeeping#Attractions#Household Tasks#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Goodland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

Monday sun alert in Goodland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GOODLAND, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Goodland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

Get weather-ready — Goodland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Goodland: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

4-day forecast for Goodland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Goodland: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

Goodland’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Goodland: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 952 PM MDT/1052 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Cope to 12 miles southwest of St. Francis. Movement was south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland, Yuma, Wray, St. Francis, Kanorado, Ruleton and Bonny Reservoir. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 449 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 191 and 254.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Sherman, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Sherman; Wallace; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO NORTHWESTERN WICHITA...WALLACE...WEST CENTRAL LOGAN...NORTHEASTERN GREELEY COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 845 PM MDT/945 PM CDT/ At 809 PM MDT/909 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Burlington to 8 miles south of Wallace. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sharon Springs, Weskan and Wallace. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 166 and 172.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.