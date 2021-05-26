Cancel
New Hampton, IA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

New Hampton Voice
 17 days ago

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Hampton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aBt3jNO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Hampton, IA
With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
New Hampton, IA
