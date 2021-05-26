Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Hampton:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 52 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.