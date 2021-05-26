Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alturas, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Alturas

Posted by 
Alturas Digest
Alturas Digest
 17 days ago

(ALTURAS, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alturas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBt3iUf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alturas Digest

Alturas Digest

Alturas, CA
7
Followers
54
Post
485
Views
ABOUT

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alturas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#The Sun#Nws Data#Snacks#Inspiration#Today#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation#Advice#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related