Linden, TN

Linden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Linden Digest
 17 days ago

LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBt3gjD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

