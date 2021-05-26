Linden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
