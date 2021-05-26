Cancel
Roseau, MN

Roseau Weather Forecast

Roseau Daily
 17 days ago

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBt3fqU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roseau, MN
