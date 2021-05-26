Roseau Weather Forecast
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.