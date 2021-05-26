Roseau Weather Forecast

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night High 52 °F, low 31 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 57 °F, low 32 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.