Perry, NY

Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
 17 days ago

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBt3d5200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perry, NY
ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

