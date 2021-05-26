Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 48 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.