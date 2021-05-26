Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
