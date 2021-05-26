Cancel
Crownpoint, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Crownpoint

Crownpoint Today
 17 days ago

(CROWNPOINT, NM.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crownpoint:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBt3bJa00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

