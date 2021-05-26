Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delta

Posted by 
Delta Voice
Delta Voice
 17 days ago

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBt3ZV000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delta Voice

Delta Voice

Delta, UT
7
Followers
51
Post
378
Views
ABOUT

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ut#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Delta, UTPosted by
Delta Voice

Friday has sun for Delta — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DELTA, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Delta, UTPosted by
Delta Voice

Get weather-ready — Delta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delta: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;