Weather Forecast For Holbrook
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
