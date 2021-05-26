Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Weather Forecast For Holbrook

Holbrook Times
 17 days ago

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBt3YcH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Holbrook’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holbrook: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:35:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm near Salina and Cottonwood, in Apache county, has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds to 45 mph and light showers remain possible in this area until 4 PM MDT.