New Windsor, MD

Rainy forecast for New Windsor? Jump on it!

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
 17 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in New Windsor Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Windsor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBt3XjY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Windsor, MD
