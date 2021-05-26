Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Weather Forecast For Ogallala

 17 days ago

OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBt3Wqp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ogallala, NE
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(OGALLALA, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ogallala Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, O`Fallons, Coker, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Big Bald Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Keith County, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Flood Warning Issued For Area

East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska... Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska... South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska... * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain. gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing...
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEITH COUNTY At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keystone, or 10 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 100. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 141 and 145. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Keith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR NORTHWESTERN KEITH AND SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lewellen, or 15 miles east of Oshkosh, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Arthur...northwestern Keith and southeastern Garden Counties, including the following locations... Ruthon, Haythorn Lake, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, McKeag and Otter Creek Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 108 and 118. Highway 92 between mile markers 116 and 126.
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsley Dam, or 11 miles north of Ogallala, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 101. Highway 92 near mile marker 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 141 and 145. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH