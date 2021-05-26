Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centreville, AL

Centreville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 17 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aBt3Vy600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
17
Followers
66
Post
822
Views
ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Centreville, ALPosted by
Centreville Updates

Get weather-ready — Centreville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Centreville: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;