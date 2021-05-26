Centreville Daily Weather Forecast
CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
