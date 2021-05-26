Centreville Daily Weather Forecast

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



