Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MELROSE, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Melrose, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then rain likely during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night High 49 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.