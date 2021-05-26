Cancel
Melrose, MN

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Melrose News Beat
(MELROSE, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Melrose, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBt3TCe00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then rain likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

