Daily Weather Forecast For Windom
WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
