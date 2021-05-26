Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Gibson, MS

Port Gibson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Port Gibson Dispatch
Port Gibson Dispatch
 17 days ago

PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aBt3QYT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Gibson Dispatch

Port Gibson Dispatch

Port Gibson, MS
25
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port Gibson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Gibson, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related