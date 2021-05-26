Port Gibson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.