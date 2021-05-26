Cancel
Pipestone, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Pipestone

Posted by 
Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 17 days ago

PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBt3Pfk00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

