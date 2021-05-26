Daily Weather Forecast For Pipestone
PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
