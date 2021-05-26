Cancel
Parachute, CO

Cloudy forecast for Parachute — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Parachute Voice
 17 days ago

(PARACHUTE, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Parachute, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parachute:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBt3O2F00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

