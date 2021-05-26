Hardinsburg Daily Weather Forecast
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
