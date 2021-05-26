Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

Hardinsburg Daily Weather Forecast

Hardinsburg News Watch
 17 days ago

HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBt3N9W00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

